Letter to the Editor: Reddick is hands-on, hands-down choice for Anniston mayor

David Reddick is the right choice for Anniston’s mayor. I have attended City Council meetings for many years, and I can say that Reddick is the right man for the job.

He is hands on. He will cut grass with the street department, work out with the police department, study with the finance department, and he is there for our kids. Reddick is diligent in financial support for the school system and volunteers in the schools as a mentor.

What we have had in mayors in the past hasn’t worked. Let’s give Reddick a chance.

Pamela Sanders

Anniston