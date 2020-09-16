Letter to the Editor: Jay Jenkins supports ideas that benefit all Anniston residents

We would like to commend Anniston’s Ward 1 city councilman, Jay Jenkins.

He has shown through his tenure that he supports common-sense decision-making to the benefit of all residents of the city.

Our latest facts are based upon Jenkins’ proposed amendment to the spending plan under consideration by the council and mayor. Thanks to his wise support of lowering interest rates through bond refinancing and sensible budget-cutting proposals, each ward of Anniston stands to benefit from now-available monies.

We are two citizens who live in Ward 1, volunteer for our city and love our city. Please do the entire city a favor. Go to the polls Oct. 6 and vote for Jay Jenkins. He knows how to apply good common sense towards Anniston’s betterment.

Ann and Clayton Angell

Anniston