Letter to the Editor: Jay Jenkins has legacy of service to Anniston

If citizens want Anniston to prosper financially, please re-elect Jay Jenkins as the city councilman for Ward 1.

Jenkins not only proposes solid recommendations based on sound research, but he also conducts himself in a calm, respectful manner. He is not an attention seeker but instead is someone who looks out for the betterment of our beloved city. Look at his voting record and you will surely agree.

Because we love the entire city, we solidly stand behind Jenkins as the only choice to represent Ward 1 on Oct. 6. We know Jenkins, we call on him to help with community events, he volunteers his time with so many different things and he loves this city. Please help Jenkins continue his legacy of good service for this city.

Vote for Jay Jenkins and encourage your friends to do so. This election runoff is extremely important.

Ellen Bass

Sue Adcock

Anniston