Letter to the Editor: Jay Jenkins cares about the entire city of Anniston

I am supporting my neighbor, Jay Jenkins, for re-election as Anniston city councilman for Ward 1. Anyone who knows me knows I am not a politician, but I am a realist.

I know what a good job Jay has done for Anniston. I know how much time he spends researching. He is level-headed and cares about the entire city. He proved that at the Sept. 1 council meeting by presenting a budget that reached the entire city.

I urge you to look after our great city and vote Oct. 6 for Jay Jenkins, Anniston city councilman for Ward 1.

Tim Garner

Anniston