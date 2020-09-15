Letter to the Editor: Jack Draper displays character, financial diligence

I am backing Jack Draper for mayor of Anniston and hope you will join me.

My reasons are pure and simple. Jack has consistently supported actions and resolutions that will help Anniston prosper. Because I benefit from essential city services — as does everyone in Anniston — I plan to back the mayoral candidate whose record shows efforts to maintain a healthy bank balance.

Another reason I am backing Jack is because he conducts himself in a manner that makes me proud. In a dignified manner, he conducts city council meetings despite interruptions and false accusations.

Jack always represents Anniston with class and character. These are qualities that are essential for a good mayor. Please vote Jack back.

Tommy Pope

Anniston