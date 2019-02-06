So it’s official: The shutdown is finally over for at least three weeks. So most likely we will be right back in the same predicament soon, and there is only two people to blame, President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell.
McConnell could have opened the government many weeks ago but refused to hold a vote because his war daddy Trump not only held him hostage, but held 800,000 federal civil servants hostage for a stupid wall.
All we can do now is pray that our elected officials come to their senses and fund the government the way it should properly be funded instead of kicking the can down the road like they always do. I have almost zero percent faith that this will happen because they care more about kissing the ring of Trump than actually legislating.
If the 30-plus-day shutdown isn’t enough for Trump supporters to wake up, then I doubt there’s anything that will change their mind about this crazy con man in the White House. And, yes, he is a con man. I just hope impeachment is around the corner and we can finally get rid of this maniac that we call the president.
#AnyoneButTrump2020.
Brian Harrison
Golden Springs