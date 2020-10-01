Letter to the Editor: Draper would keep Anniston on right path

I am reaching out to Anniston residents to ask for help in keeping the city on the right path. The right path is the one that our mayor, Jack Draper, has us on.

Jack has demonstrated the importance of having keen financial sense and a legal mind to understand the ins and outs of issues and proposals that come before this city.

As one who enjoys the services a city has to offer, I would like to have Mayor Draper stay behind Anniston’s wheel. It takes good decision-making to keep a budget healthy and those services coming.

Please join me and “Back Jack.”

Carter Orrison

Anniston