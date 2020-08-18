LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Draper, Harris are proven leaders

Elections require serious thought. Experience is at the top of my list when I evaluate the candidates for Anniston mayor and my ward representative. If you think otherwise, please remember 2008, the Gene Robinson, John Spain and David Dawson debacle. All were newcomers in city government. The televised council meetings were somewhere between Jerry Springer and a Three Stooges episode.

Please join my wife and me in supporting, voting and re-electing Mayor Jack Draper and Councilwoman Millie Harris, proven leaders who have the well being of Anniston at heart and the knowledge of what needs to be done and how to do it. They will represent all, and will not be an embarrassment to the city.

Bobby and Jeanne Hollingsworth

Anniston