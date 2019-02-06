Re "“On the Bible, Trump should listen to Christie” (Phillip Tutor column, Jan. 30)
“Bravo” to the idea and practice of studying Bible literature in the public school systems.
When journalists talk about Christianity and the Bible, readers should expect a little bit of truth. No such luck with “On the Bible, Trump should listen to Christie”. A disclaimer is given that this article isn’t “about Christie or Trump.” Yet, Trump’s name is mentioned 16 times in the article, (not counting the pronouns). All the mentions are in a negative or ridiculing context. A Bible literacy class would have taught one to respect the 9th Commandment: You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor. It would also teach from I Peter 2:17 to “honor the king.”
If our president is the incarnation of moral evil and mass media manipulation, he and other sinners like him and me, certainly need people like Vice President Pence to pray for us. We desperately need the salvation message of the Bible. What good news that even our president is turning to the Bible. Our Bible literacy classes need to include prayers for sinners, which we all are.
Much to the dislike of the American Civil Liberty Union, the Bible literacy classes need to be taught as religious and moral truth. Otherwise, it will not change the future generation and presidents.
In countries like the Netherlands and the Dominican Republic, the government pays for Christian education. It has been politically determined that the promotion of biblical values in schools, albeit not taught and practiced of all, is good for society. May Mike Pence’s prayers be answered and Bible courses be taught in all our schools.
Cornelius Hegeman
Anniston