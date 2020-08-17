LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bob Folsom will work to move Anniston forward

Thank you for the opportunity to endorse Bob Folsom for mayor of Anniston.

I have known Bob and his wife, Hervey, for over 10 years, and during this time I have had many conversations with Bob and heard his concerns as well as love for his city.

I am a city council member in Lineville and I know by talking to Bob that he would work toward doing everything he could possibly do to move Anniston forward with new ideas.

I have worked with Bob and Hervey in service to their community and seen how they enjoyed being a part of helping others. Knowing them has been such a pleasure, and I hope you will support Bob in this endeavor.

Carolyn Smith

Lineville