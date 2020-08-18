LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bob Folsom wants to foster cooperation

In the upcoming Anniston mayoral election I would like you to consider my friend, Bob Folsom.

He has been a faithful friend for 40 years. He wants to create better cooperation among our city leaders and promote growth and progress for our city. Bob has the leadership skills for this.

In his banking career he became president of the Bank of Wedowee. He was at one time the coordinator of the district Girl Scouts cookie sales program. He has served in several leadership roles in civic organizations and as an elder in his church. He’s the one.

Let’s put Bob Folsom in office.

Ron Burson

Anniston