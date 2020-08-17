LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bob Folsom knows what Anniston needs

I submit Bob Folsom for your consideration as mayor of Anniston. Bob has been involved in various community projects to improve our city. He is a person who can work with others to get the job done. Bob has the education and work experience to be qualified as mayor. He has shown leadership by being president of a bank and serving in civic clubs. Bob has a law degree, and that certainly is helpful as mayor.

I have known Bob and his wife, Hervey, for over 10 years and have found them to be honest and an asset to the community. They are Christians and are members of a local congregation.

Bob has a positive vision for the city and knows the necessary steps to achieve this vision. Bob Folsom is a man who has the qualifications and desire to be your mayor.

Bill Stephenson

Anniston