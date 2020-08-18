LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bob Folsom brings integrity, financial skills

Anniston’s leadership for the next four years will be selected in less than two weeks. Leadership matters. Our city leaders represent us — you and me. It is critically important that we select men and women qualified by competence, integrity and vision. I encourage you to support Robert B. (Bob) Folsom as mayor.

How well do I know him? I have known him since almost the first day I moved to Anniston 48 years ago. I served with him in the Navy Reserves and found him to have a deep love of country. I also worked with him frequently in a professional capacity. He is an attorney but has spent his career mostly in banking. I found him to be highly competent, a perfectionist and a man of unquestioned integrity. He is a man of good humor who is fair minded and courteous.

In past years, Anniston’s City Council meetings have been marked by much anger and coarse discourse that embarrassed us all. Bob Folsom will have none of that.

The pandemic has brought serious economic pain to the city budget and costly challenges lie ahead (such as construction of a new city hall and economic development). Bob Folsom’s financial skills will be needed to address such concerns.

C.E. (Ed) Isom

Anniston