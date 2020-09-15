Letter to the Editor: Anniston Ward 1 needs Jay Jenkins’ experience

I am proud to serve with Jay Jenkins on the Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston. Jay is very thorough in everything he does. He thinks everything out. Jay was selected to chair the finance committee because of his traits, experience, level-headedness and willingness to research.

Ward 1 is lucky to have such a fine council candidate willing to step up and serve. I encourage you to exercise your right to vote and select Jay Jenkins. These are crucial times and we all need someone with experience to guide us through the next four years for our city.

Dick Pritchett

Ohatchee