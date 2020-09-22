Letter to the Editor: Anniston made mistakes with Veterans Parkway

As we approach a local Anniston election, let’s reflect on our past and what our elected officials need to do better than they have before.

We all have opinions about Veterans Memorial Parkway, but it is here, has been reported on due to tragic and needless traffic deaths, is still not finished and has been a disaster for those living near it. The residents on Lakeshore, Ridgeview, Raemon, Randall and others are affected by the loud noise of the 18-wheelers using their Jake brakes going down this six-degree hill.

The original plan included noise barriers, but none have been installed. The water runoff from rain is being funneled into Lake Louise without an adequate retention pond being built above the lake. Yes, one was added below the lake to insure Oxford would not get runoff sediment, but the lake gets a huge amount after every big rain, and the stream from the bypass base feeding the lake is also being damaged each time.

To further complicate traveling on Henry Road, the route going north requires one to travel south looking for some way to turn around.

Andrew Hatley

Anniston