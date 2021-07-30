You have permission to edit this article.
Rubel Shelly: In praise of a little less praise

Dr. Rubel Shelly

There was a widely taught and extensively embraced theory of parenting back in the 1990s that has been reconsidered by psychologists and educators. Yet it lingers with many of today’s parents — perhaps because it was what was deposited in their young minds as children.

In that decade when self-esteem was hailed as all-important to the healthy development of our offspring, parents were encouraged to supply unqualified and unlimited praise to our daughters and sons.

