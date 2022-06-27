 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor: Readers write about Trump's culpability, Jacksonville flooding, school shootings

letters for 6.25

Dear Editor:

No matter your view or belief on who is responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot/insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, one thing is true: then-President Donald Trump was derelict in duties and responsibilities in responding to the event.

