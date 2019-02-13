Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced his decision that a police officer won’t be charged in the fatal shooting at the Galleria Mall in Hoover of a young black man, Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr., misidentified as a suspect.
Is it open season on young black males in Alabama? Regardless if they are armed or unarmed? Even if they are legally armed and trying to protect defenseless citizens? Would E.J. Bradford be alive today if he were white?
I wonder if the National Rifle Association will accept this decision by the Alabama attorney general and continue to endorse arming citizens, especially teachers?
G.M. Wigley
Oxford