Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.