The Star reported on an inmate of the Calhoun County Jail being charged with making a “terrorist threat” for murderous comments he allegedly made about a rehab director when speaking to his mother on a phone from within the jail. The charge brought with it a $1 million bond.
A small-town Alabama newspaper publisher printed a rambling wish that the Ku Klux Klan ride again and raid the communities where Democrat and Republican “tax raisers” live. When asked by a reporter for clarification of his intent, he responded with a call to gather hemp rope and “hang all of them.”
I wonder if this public call for political assassination by a free man will warrant the same level of law enforcement attention in Alabama as an incarcerated man’s blustering to his mama.
James R. (Jim) Moore
Anniston