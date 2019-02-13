The dictionary says truth is (conformity to fact or reality). The truth is if you don’t accept Jesus as Savior you are going to hell. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except through me.” Read Proverbs 6:16-19. The truth is if you destroy what God has created, then judgment will come upon the nation, and the people who do this.
Jesus loves every person and forgives every sin that we do. Jesus is a righteous judge. We choose to do right or wrong, that is our choice. The truth is, Jesus died for us to have abundant life of peace, joy and happiness. He made a way for us to live with Him in heaven, and forgive all of our sins. We have to reach out and receive this great gift.
Read Psalm 91, verse 4 (He, Jesus, shall cover you with His feathers and under His wings you shall take refuge; His truth shall be your shield and buckler). Christians we need to be salt (preserves), and light (to show the way) in this troubled world and tell the truth.
Jesus loves you.
Gloria Woosley
Anniston