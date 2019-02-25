What if they raised the wage cap subject to Social Security tax? Currently $132,900 … or, better yet, removed it all together? Then we wouldn’t have to worry about the solvency of the program for years to come.
What if the US Postal Service stopped Saturday mail delivery? I would imagine it would improve their bottom line … and they could stop raising the price of stamps.
What if the State of Alabama got out of the liquor store business? They would still benefit from the taxes collected, but would eliminate a lot of the expenses … building leases, insurance, employee salaries and benefits.
What if children had to read on grade level in the second/third grade before being promoted to the next grade? I would imagine the test scores would improve.
What if we had term limits for all legislators -- state and federal? Maybe they would remember that they were elected to serve the people, not their party. If they were not eligible for re-election, they may be more apt to do what is right for the country -- not for themselves or their party.
What if everyone running for office had to publish their credit score and tax returns? After all, if they can’t manage their own finances, why should we entrust them with ours?
What if college was available for all? We already have a program in place for free college tuition … serve your country by joining the military. College is a privilege not a right.
What if Pell Grants could be used for trade schools and vocational schools? We all know there is a shortage of qualified electricians, welders, plumbers ….
And last, but not least …
What if we all went back to living by the Golden Rule?
Karyn Green
Anniston