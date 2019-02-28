When did the Veterans Administration start basing veterans’ benefits on a veteran’s income or, in my case, on my retirement? I recently applied to the V.A. for benefits specifically for a hearing aid and was told I make too much money being a retired person.
Does this apply to people who worked all their lives when they go to draw Social Security? They paid it in and it’s theirs, just as I rendered service to this country for my V.A. benefits. Now that I need those benefits in my old age, some desk jockey working for the V.A. wants to tell me I am not eligible, even though the government itself promised those benefits to veterans?
It is wrong for the V.A./government to base a veteran’s benefits on income, no matter how much or how little they make. Those benefits are supposed to be based on a veteran’s need and nothing else.
Billy E. Price
Ashville