In the past two years, we have heard all kinds of bad behavior by President Donald J. Trump. I decided to see how his character measured up to the Seven Deadly Sins:
Pride - deep satisfaction for one’s own achievement. He brags and lies constantly about his achievements. Guilty!
Greed - selfish desire for something, especially power and wealth. He is obsessed with building “the wall” regardless who is harmed. Guilty!
Envy - desire to have a quality belonging to someone else. He worships Putin and many other dictators around the world. Guilty!
Lust - very strong sexual desire. The Hollywood bus tape and complaints from a minimum of 18 women have shown his sexual appetite. Guilty!
Gluttony - a person who is excessively fond of or always eager for something. He always has to be the center of attention and cannot stand to share the spotlight with others. Guilty!
Wrath - extreme anger. He became extremely angered with Jeff Sessions for doing the right thing - recusing himself from the Russian investigation. He wound up firing Sessions as attorney general. Guilty!
Sloth - reluctant to work or make an effort (laziness). He refuses to take the initiative and lead as president for fear of failure, then not take responsibility for his action. He always blames someone else when things go wrong. Guilty!
Trump is guilty of all the Seven Deadly Sins with room to spare. Our country is in deadly hands under Trump, because his character shows he is unqualified to be president; he is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.
Amos Kirkpatrick
Anniston