Now that the Mueller report has been turned over to the Justice Department, Trump and the Republican leadership will fight tooth and nail to bury the report and keep it away from American people. What does he and the rest of the Republicans have to hide?
John Wycliffe, Jan Hus, Martin Luther, William Tyndale, believed the people should be able to read and know the Truth by having the Bible written in the their native tongue and easily accessible. Thomas Moore, Queen Mary I of England (Bloody Mary), the Catholic Church had people burned if they read or heard the Bible read in their Mother Tongue. I suspect Trump and others would like to do the same to whoever reads or leaks Mueller’s report.
While the Mueller report is in no way a sacred text, it is of importance to the American people. In the words of Richard Nixon, “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook.”
I wonder if Donald Trump believes, the truth will set him free?
G.M. Wigley
Oxford