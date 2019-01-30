If you have been paying any attention whatsoever, then you know of the news story making virtually all the network news programs of a group of Catholic school boys from Covington, KY, having a confrontation with a Native American elderly gentleman in Washington, DC. From the outset, the public was led to believe that these students were being shown harassing an “honorable elderly America Indian and Vietnam Veteran,” Nathan Phillips, who was beating a war drum and protesting the kids as they chanted their school cheers!
As to be expected, this was a story concocted by the left wing to fit their agenda and about the only thing accurate they reported was the man’s name. The Washington Post jumped on the bandwagon early, writing that this guy was a “Vietnam War Veteran.” Now several days hence, The Post and most other major media have had to walk back that story and admit he was not a Vietnam Vet and the kids were not taunting him!
The confrontation that day was, in fact, brought on by a little-known splinter protest group calling themselves the “Black Hebrew Israelites” that started taunting the school group with profane and threatening yells. Nathan Phillips has admitted that he was not part of the demonstration initially, but joined in an “attempt to be the peacemaker.”
Yet, when Twitter and the left-wing media hacks completed their effort, the Catholic school kids were there wearing Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats harassing a brave native American veteran. Where does this crowd come up with such garbage? This is yet another classic example of what President Trump means when he talks about “fake news!”
My gosh, can’t we do better than this for journalism?
James W. Anderson
Talladega