Using the best meteorological science, weathermen cannot predict a snowfall mere hours before the event. That’s OK, we (and they) understand that multiple last moment variables frequently confound the accuracy of predictions. And little harm done other than a few closings and some brine needlessly on the roads.
Yet, despite the obvious difficulties of making scientific predictions, climate change scientists claim they know what the climate will be decades from now. Plus, their solutions are draconian -- essentially the complete destruction of our nation’s energy supply by converting all coal, oil, and gas plants to natural sources: wind, water, and solar. This in spite of the fact that these sources are simply inadequate to supply our needs.
Therefore, I suggest common sense. The claims of the climate change scientists should be taken with a very large grain of salt. Otherwise, instead of waking up to no snow, we might be waking up to homes without electricity.
James Ready
Anniston