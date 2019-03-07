The Boys & Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama held its fifth annual Sports Memorabilia Auction on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Classic on Noble restaurant. The organization, which has clubs in Calhoun, Talladega and Randolph counties, provides after-school services and programs for approximately 600 youth.
The event was led by Mr. Joe Estep of Anniston who has chaired this event since its inception in 2014. The fundraiser is the result of efforts by the Boys & Girls Club board, but Mr. Estep volunteered and has been instrumental in the organization and development of the auction. He coordinates the acquisition of items for the auction, often traveling outside of our area to obtain autographed and other donations. Mr. Estep gives his time not only to the Boys & Girls Club but also works with other local nonprofits. He works tirelessly to provide resources and support for the club kids and others in our community.
The auction was well-attended and almost all items in the live and silent auctions were sold. The money raised will help the club continue to provide services and programs to over 700 children in our area. Mr. Estep’s vigorous efforts go a long way to assure the success and continued services of the Boys and Girls clubs to children in our organization. We thank Mr. Joe Estep for his service.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama invite you to become involved by helping us to move forward with the Boys & Girls Club of Alabama’s Great Futures 2025 Strategy that pursues four key priorities that will help us to reach our goal of positively influencing the lives of our youth by providing a meaningful and impactful experience at our Boys & Girls Clubs. For more information, contactbgca.org or call (256) 236-7050.
Martha Jordan, board chair
BGCECAL