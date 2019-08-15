Another school year is upon us and I am sure all the kids could hardly wait for it to start. I just heard everyone laughing when they read that, but, kidding aside, I want to thank everyone who participated in our White Plains Over the Hill Gang Golf Tournament fundraiser at Pine Hill last month. A heartfelt appreciation to those who helped make it possible, the golfers and the hole sponsors. Everyone who knows what we do supports our efforts to help the kids in our area who truly need it. As long as we are able, we will continue to reach out and try to make a difference for the young people.
Sometimes life is hard and it is difficult just getting through the day. If in some way our guys can help to bring the sun out and make the clouds go away for a while in a kid’s life, we feel like we have accomplished something. We can’t do everything, but we can strive to make a difference where we can. Thanks to all who partnered with us to make this year’s golf tournament a success. Remember, don’t pull tomorrow’s clouds over today’s sunshine.
Stan Barnwell
White Plains Over the Hill Gang
“For the Kids”