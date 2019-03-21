I applaud the Alabama House for banning drivers from holding cell phones in their hands while driving. Secondly, and more importantly, I commend those who are trying to get Common Core out of this state’s educational process.
In short, we do not need the federal government dictating to teachers in Alabama what they will or will not teach and what Alabama’s students will or will not learn. Most federal governmental departments are a disaster and we don’t need or want them here messing up everything here like they have done in Washington, D.C.
For the benefit of everyone living in this state, I hope our state representatives and senators get behind this bill to defeat this federal monstrosity known as Common Core. Our citizens would be well advised to tell those who represent them in Montgomery this.
Billy E. Price
Ashville