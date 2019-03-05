I never cease to be amazed and surprised at some of the Supreme Court rulings these days. For instance, they have just posted a decision that sets a precedent affecting military retirees who commit crimes AFTER separation from active duty.
The Court let stand a lower court decision ruling and sentence whereby a retired Marine was sentenced to prison and forfeiture of benefits for assaulting a female -- both being civilians! In its second ruling of this type, the Court holds that retirees are subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) -- even in civilian life. It remains unclear if this ruling encompasses both felonies and misdemeanors as well as civil cases. Time will tell.
James W. Anderson
Talladega