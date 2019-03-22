Your editorial, “The stench of white nationalism,” in last Saturday’s (March 16) paper was well-written and timely, discussing and citing examples of the various hate crimes around the world in the recent past. Hopefully, it helps us all to identify and recognize the absurd prejudices that exist, and perhaps calm and heal some of them. However, the writer dropped the ball — or perhaps could not resist the temptation? — by accusing the Republican Party and its devotees of also participating in this craziness. By doing so, the writer has jumped soundly onto the same “bandwagon” with all the other hate groups that he/she was denouncing! We need healing and reconciliation, not more divisiveness. To quote from the last paragraph of the editorial “Words matter.” Yes! Don’t drive more wedges. Don’t make Democrat vs. Republican a hate crime also! Washington, itself, seems to be doing that already.
Margaret McNaron
Anniston