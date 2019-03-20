Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other socialist experts have devised versions of a Green New Deal. Free stuff for all! I like that. What I don’t like is this -- free stuff costs money. Somebody pays for everything. Let me explain to these dreamers what a trillion is. A million seconds is 11½ days. A trillion seconds is 32,000 years! New Deal cost estimates approach $100 trillion.
Folks, we already owe over $22 trillion that we can’t pay back. If we could pay it back, not counting interest, at $2 billion (2,000 million) a day, it would take 30 years. We are painting future generations into a scary corner.
So let’s go experts -- let’s get it on! Nobody wants to die a slow death, kill us quickly! God will judge America. He may already be judging us. We are all to blame. Somebody elected these dreamers. The light at tunnel’s end gets dimmer daily. God help us, we’re in serious trouble!
Charles Gardner
Alexandria