A sampling of the Star’s editorial page’s (4/1/19) response to Robert Mueller’s investigation about Russian collusion and the White House was telling. Bret Stephens of the New York Times contritely advises, “it behooves us not take him (Trump) for a fool.” Doyle McManus of the Los Angeles Times suggested to bear down and keep investigating “without stoking expectations – more staff work, fewer showy hearings. Dial back the rhetoric.” Connie Schultz from Kent State University, for the first time in two years did not mention her pet peeve, Trump, in a Star editorial and lovingly talked about her pet dogs and cats. Two cartoons were added for the day, one to ridicule Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos and the other with the president of the United States placed in a garbage can. Then, in the most heated and close-to-home moral lecture, the lead editorial “How to fix Anniston’s ills” concludes, “But Anniston’s problems are not caused by the council-manager form of government … No, it’s petty, childish, angry, selfish, divisive, name-calling leadership at the heart of Anniston’s problem.” Bingo!
The sampling of this recent editorial page handling of Trump’s public trial leads me to the same conclusion. It is time for the Star editorial team to practice on how they speak about Trump and White House officials what they preach about Little and Reddick. It is time to be consistent, objective, non-partial and give leadership in our community and national communication practices. You can do it, Star! Anthony Cook’s article about the closing of LifeWay bookstores is a fine example about how that can be done.
Cornelius Hegeman
Anniston