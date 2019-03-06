I have used roundabouts both in other states and in Europe. It is an efficient way to manage a crossroads, and is safer than traffic lights and stop signs. They are simple to use. The idea that drivers would have to wait a few minutes to enter the circle during rush hour is incorrect. I firmly believe the roundabout proposal for the intersection of Old Gadsden Highway and Bynum-Leatherwood Road is the most sensible solution to keep traffic moving through the intersection safely.
Jerry Burns
Piedmont