I see that state Rep. John Rogers wants to separate M.L.K. Day from Robert E. Lee’s birthday. My question is if they do not like both being on the same day, why did they superimpose King on top of Lee’s birthday to begin with?
I don’t think it would require a state law to separate the two. Just get everyone to agree to put M.L.K’s on another day and let Robert E. Lee have his day back without having to share it with anyone like it was to begin with.
Lee’s can continue to be a state holiday and M.L.K’s can be a federal holiday. Or, is this a plan to move Lee so his is no longer a state holiday and he gets no credit for having done anything?
Billy E. Price
Ashville