Through the years there have been some great birthday celebrations at Janney Furnace Park to honor Gen. Robert E. Lee. This year’s celebration was probably the best.
When “The Gallant Pelham” was killed in battle during the War Between the States, a black man by the name of Charles Bush brought the pistols and saddle bags used by “The Gallant Pelham” back home to his family in Alabama. This year’s celebration was significant because Warren Bush, a direct descendant of Charles Bush, and Pete Pelham, a direct descendant of “The Gallant Pelham,” were both present along with the pistols and saddle bags.
Thank you, Warren and Pete, for making this year’s Robert E. Lee birthday celebration such a special event. God bless Robert E. Lee.
Eli Henderson
Anniston