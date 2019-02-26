JACKSONVILLE -- On March 3, our community and country will celebrate a unique birthday. On that date in 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed Public Law 823 that established the Star Spangled Banner as our National Anthem. At its national convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, The American Legion went on record supporting the birthday of this special music with a national day of observance.
Mayor Smith has issued a proclamation making March 3 National Anthem Day here in Jacksonville.
We have all heard versions of the National Anthem sung with disrespect or “artistic interpretation” that has, on limited occasions, angered many Americans. It is our fervent hope that, as we commemorate the origin and meaning of the singing of our National Anthem, that its reverence will be respected by all who generously donate their talent in leading us at public events in singing the Star Spangled Banner.
Let us revisit the origin of this work on March 3 and appreciate the blood and sacrifice that enabled America to become the “home of the brave.” One little known fact: In the fourth stanza of the poem, which became the words to the Star Spangled Banner, Francis Scott Key urged the adoption of “In God is our Trust” as the national motto. The United States adopted the motto, “In God We Trust” by law in 1956.
David A. Hall
Commander, American Legion Post 57
Jacksonville