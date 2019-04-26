LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.jpg

In response to a column by Michael Gerson column that appeared in The Star newspaper on April 7:

Persecuted righteousness that demands nonstop compensation is central to the self-identities of “progressive” jihadists, self-identity laser focused on “victimhood,” a catalog of complaints with all of the dots connected that ignores the power of randomness and happenstance.

Should every white person be required by law to register as a serial oppressor?

Rampant victimization will spread until slain by financial collapse!

Jesse L. Warmack

Piedmont

