I don’t like attacking individuals, but Mr. Kirkpatrick’s diatribe is obviously lock-step, unthought, leftist party rhetoric.
First, the idiotic #7 Sloth. Donald Trump has been called “the Energizer® bunny” president. No president in history has worked harder or longer hours. He is the first president since Eisenhower to address the perennial problem of immigration. Thankfully, he is persisting against all odds. He has proven to be a president of and for the people; all of the people. Some people have just resolved themselves to hate him.
Greed, as spelled out here, is asinine. The wall is not designed to hurt anyone, and has been asked for and built, in part, by almost every president before Trump. Mr. Kirkpatrick, unless you leave your doors unlocked and have a sign in your yard that says “mi casa es su casa,” you are a hypocrite.
And wrath is driven by his firing Jeff Sessions. I always admired Jeff Sessions, and I feel President Trump treated him unfairly at the outset, but, while he led many initiatives sought by the president, he failed to lead the charge to clean the Department of Justice and indict Hillary and her accomplices.
Envy is a joke. The left’s obsession with Putin and other dictators is pure fabrication, along with the whole Russia investigation. Lefties can’t stand losing to Americans.
Other parts twist fragments of merit, but President Trump has far exceeded expectations in his success of righting the wrongs of Obama and the Establishment.
Carl Neumann
Anniston