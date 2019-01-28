I enjoyed Jane Cunningham’s article in the Anniston Star last Sunday. In her opening statement, she said she was stunned that we had voted to end our contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society. That is hard to believe when the County Commission, which pays her $193,800 a year in monthly payments, had to stop giving her a check until she provided the Commission a yearly financial statement of where the money was spent. At this time, she was at least 10 months late with providing her financial statement. The County Commission is audited by the state examiners each year. The County is responsible for and must account for all public funds.
Our attorney, along with our county administrator, warned her then that they might recommend cancelling the contract. Her answer was, if you do there will be a bloodbath. And, as you can see, she’s made good on her promise.
This all occurred before I came on board in November 2018. I have had one meeting with Ms. Cunningham and several other meetings with people about this issue, including our legislative delegation. I have also visited our animal control facility, which is owned by the county.
The reason I voted to cancel the contract with Cheaha is not complicated at all. My number one reason is because we, the County Commission, do not have a full-time animal control officer and have not had one in six years. Code of Alabama § 3-7A-7 says counties must have an animal control officer on duty. The law also says we must pick up animals in the cities or towns with less than 5,000 population, which would include Piedmont, Weaver and Ohatchee. We have not picked up a stray in six years. For example, last Thursday Bull Crossen from Wellborn called me to ask that three dead dogs be picked up on the Bynum Leatherwood Road. How many families have had wrecks dodging stray dogs? It’s crazy.
The real shocker to me was while at our animal control facility last week I asked one worker where most of the animals come from and he said mostly Anniston, Oxford and a few from Weaver. I also asked about the county’s animals and he said that the county doesn’t bring any because there is no dog catcher for the county.
We, the County Commission, are paying Cheaha $193,800 a year to use our animal control facility to take care of animals from Anniston and Oxford, and we, the County, do not even have a dog catcher, which is in violation of state law. Is this crazy or not? We should and we will take over our animal control center, and we will once again have an animal control officer in the field. If you have a problem with animals after March 1st , call the County or me at 256-689-2811.
Eli Henderson
Calhoun County Commissioner, District 3