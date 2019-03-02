Political correctness has regurgitated and repackaged Marxism/Socialism as “progress.” Our misnamed, self-designated “progressive” educational system is spewing out emotional wimps with a hyped victimhood mentality, shameless and blameless parasites (Ocasio-Cortez) who demand this and that and everything at little or no personal cost using an insidious, stupefying curriculum (Paul Krugman, 10 Feb.) that prioritizes the interests of an invasive, fecund, foreign population.
When filing your taxes this year, claim illegals as dependents!
Jesse L. Warmack
Piedmont