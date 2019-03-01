I was amazed during the president’s State of the Union when Nancy Pelosi’s women (puppets) stood and clapped and sat down when she told them to.
Now I am also amazed at the men when Nancy Pelosi tells them what to say, when to say it, when to sit down. I guess we will call them muppets. Maybe one day the Democrats will pick someone who lets them speak for themselves.
I didn’t know she was the president, vice president, speaker of the House and, oh, manager of the Democratic Party!
James Kirk
Piedmont