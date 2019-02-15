The New York Senate removed restrictions on late-term abortions allowing termination of fully formed children by lethal injection -- so-called Reproduction Health Act.
I am outraged. It’s against human rights and just horrific. We’re becoming a killing nation where babies don’t count. They are God’s creation and a miracle of life.
I hope the NIFLA (National Institute of Family and Life Advocates) can get involved.
Abortions are murder unless the child is beyond medical help.
The baby doesn’t have a choice or a voice, but it should have the right to live.
Margit Suesser
Anniston