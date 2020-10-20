Letter to the Editor: On Nov. 3, vote YES for Elks Lodge bingo amendment

Bingo will be back on the ballot in November and as a long-time member of the Elks Lodge, I want to strongly encourage you to vote YES on this amendment. In order for the Anniston Elks Lodge No. 189 to continue with our charity bingo games, which have contributed over $88,000 just this year to local charities and scholarships, we need to vote YES on November 3rd.
The Anniston Elks Lodge No. 189 has utilized this charity bingo platform to raise money for youth in our community and help local veterans. During the 2019-2020 school year, the Lodge presented local high school seniors with over $32,000 in scholarship monies. Failure to pass this amendment will result in a discontinuation of the great work that the Elks Lodge in Anniston has been able to do with the money derived from charity bingo games. Please get out and vote YES for the Calhoun County bingo amendment on November 3rd so that we can continue providing for our veterans, youth, and community as a whole.