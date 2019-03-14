I have not been a member of the Elks Lodge in many years, but I was active in the bingo games while being a member for the following reasons.
First and foremost was the college scholarships bingo funds provided year after year for numerous high school seniors. Secondly, the Christmas gifts and food provided to needy families, regardless of color. And there were other benefits for the public too numerous to mention.
I highly encourage our officials to put a “temporary stay” on revoking their bingo license until a permanent solution for legality can be found.
Larry Reaves
Anniston