I don’t think we need a prison in or around Anniston. Anniston has always been “The Model City.” That would be an insult for the city.
I know the city needs revenue, but we need something better. Can anyone support a family on minimum wages? No. The solution is not more prisons but better-paying and more jobs.
All these politicians pretend to care about a problem but look the other way when a solution is in plain sight. Pass an occupation tax and change the form of government, then you will see a big increase in revenue.
Frazier Burton
Anniston