As a volunteer in six prisons, I was interested in the three articles from the Feb. 17, 2019 Anniston Star that blended the following: Anniston’s high crime rate, the inmate release program and the editorial on Gov. Ivey’s prison plan.
The editorial was honest about the legitimate doubts which need to be thoroughly addressed if a large prison will be built in the Anniston area: security, property values and officer’s safety. Along with the doubts there are important benefits.
The Anniston site corresponds to taking ownership for our contribution for crime. Anniston has very high crime rates. We contribute to the problem and we need to commit to restitution.
The site corresponds to recompense. As much as Anniston suffers from crime, non-criminals will benefit through increased employment in construction and for facility workers, guards and administration.
The site corresponds to the criminal’s reconciliation. Inmates need to be closer to home. Family restoration is part of rehabilitation, and closeness increases family visits.
Crime and incarceration levels are going to increase with the increased family breakdown in society, the liberalization of morals, as well as stiff sentencing.
Along with the prison, may private residents and the state government fund vocational education for imprisoned and released inmates to supply workers for the increasing work demands in our state. Let inmates learn to “give back.”
Gov. Ivey, let Anniston be part of the solution to our high crime rates.
Cornelius Hegeman
Anniston