LETTER TO THE EDITOR: May I encourage you to vote for Councilwoman Millie Harris?

The late Rev. Woodfin K. Grove, Pastor Emeritus, said change is inevitable. Whether positive or negative, it is always a challenge.
The city of Anniston, with the upcoming election, is facing a monumental change and a challenge. It is time for citizens to give serious thought to each and every candidate and to choose the person(s) they want to entrust with Anniston’s future. There are many promising and progressive projects in the works. It is imperative that there is strong leadership to sustain and move us forward. It is now or never.