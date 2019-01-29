Re: ‘Wineman gripe about chief hire is sour grapes’
I wholly disagree with your assumption that Assistant Chief Wineman is not taking responsibility for his circumstances and his gripe is “sour grapes.” In this instance, it’s the city leaders and the civil service board not taking responsibility. As you are aware, the civil service board was created by our state Legislature. The civil service board adopted rules and regulations that were meant to protect the city employees from discrimination by the city administration. Following those rules and regulations, as written, keep incidents such as this from occurring.
In this instance, the rules as adopted by the civil service board appear to show, upon a job opening, the board is to review, in this order: 1) any employees who were laid off; if none, then 2) advertise the position within the city and generate an internal promotional list, should one not already exist; if not enough qualified candidates to generate a list from within the city, then 3) take applications from outside the city.
As there were no layoffs to review, the next step was to notify city employees and create a promotional list. As a general rule of thumb, two to five names would be enough for a promotional list. There were a total of eight departmental employees that met the qualifications, as published. The failure of the civil service board to follow the established policy of generating an internal promotional list from within the city is what caused the problem.
To compound the issue, the posted job description for the chief of police position was not authored by the civil service board. Instead, it was proffered by a council member and accepted by the board as they decided to advertise the position outside the city. Though I believe the board abdicated its responsibility at these stages, the job description was accepted by the board and published.
The job qualifications were clear that the applicant must have a minimum of 10 years of law enforcement experience (five years of which must include the supervision of officers) and have graduated with a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. An exception to these qualifications was listed and clearly stated that qualifying EXPERIENCE beyond the minimum 10 years will be allowed to substitute for the REQUIREDEDUCATION, which was having graduated with a bachelor’s degree (four years) on a year-for-year basis. To any lay person, this means 10 years of experience with a bachelor’s degree OR a minimum of 14 years of law enforcement experience. Assistant Chief Wineman met these qualifications. Chief Wood, unfortunately, did not.
Whether you agree with me on my reading of the public information, my question is this: If an employee has a grievance, how do you expect them to file it? I doubt employees at the Anniston Star are barred from filing a grievance if they believe they were unfairly treated. Assistant Chief Wineman, following the rules, had to file a grievance with the civil service board to initiate a review of the process. He shouldn’t be castigated for doing what he was obligated to do, by policy! It appears that between the mayor/council, the civil service board and Assistant Chief Wineman, he is the only one following the rules.
Assistant Chief Wineman has served our country in the US Army and our communities, both in California and in Jacksonville for over 40 years. Chief Wood, too, has served our country and community. Allow both Chief Wood and Assistant Chief Wineman the respect of going through the process with dignity, and without cheap shots and inappropriate article titles.
The ultimate outcome likely won’t be decided by the city administration, but by a court; however, I completely agree with the statement in your article: “Leaders take responsibility for their circumstances.” In this instance, two public safety employees working tirelessly to serve their community were failed by City of Jacksonville leaders not doing their jobs and taking responsibility for their circumstances!
W. Blake Strickland
Birmingham