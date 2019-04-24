I would just like to take a moment to say “Thank You” to Mr. Anthony Cook for what a great job he is doing as the editor of the Anniston Star. His commentaries always bring a sense of calm to the complexities of the city government while at the same time always emphasizing the positives such as Something to do Sundays. I am a lifelong resident of Calhoun County, and the current local coverage is the best I have seen in several years. Mr. Cook does this while dealing with reduced subscriptions due to print media being replaced by the digital age. I appreciate your hard work, and it does not go unnoticed. Thanks again, Mr. Cook!
Banyon Allison
Oxford